VIRGINIA WATER, England Course designer Ernie Els let rip at the European Tour and Wentworth's greenkeeping staff on Saturday after brushing aside strong winds to move to the fringes of contention at the PGA Championship.

The 42-year-old South African's ire was raised after he hit an excellent approach shot at the par-five 18th and the ball bounded through the green into a deep bunker.

"I hit a four-iron and it pitched pin high," Elsctold reporters after shooting a two-under-par 70 for a five-under aggregate of 211, six behind third-round leader Luke Donald.

"How much money did we spend on the 18th? We built a dam there. Why in the hell was the green not holding?

"Must I be a greenkeeper here?," the former world number one fumed. "I spoke to (the tour's chief referee) John Paramor at the 15th and he said, 'Yeah we watered last night.

"I said, 'You've got to triple that. You've got a damn 30-mph easterly breeze blowing. Put water on the greens - you don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure that out."

Els, on the receiving end of a storm of criticism two years ago when many of the players said the re-designed course was too tough, feared another backlash on Saturday.

"The guys aren't going to be happy," said the triple major champion. "They are very difficult conditions out there and the tour and the greens staff have got to play ball.

"I've been asking them for a while now to play ball and I can't keep taking this. At some point they have got to start listening - it's like talking to this wall behind me.

FED UP

"I'm fed up. I can't control the wind and it seems like I can't control the greens staff either," said Els. "The players are not used to these types of conditions."

The sun shone all day at the tree-lined West Course but only a handful of players managed to break par as the fresh winds sent scores soaring.

"If a player knows he's played badly, shoots a bad score, he'll take it as a man," said Els who has a property on the estate and has masterminded a complete makeover of the layout in recent years.

"You've just got to play within yourself, you can't go playing wild shots or you are just going to get killed.

"It's like a major championship test. In two weeks' time at the U.S. Open if you are just marginally off you'll get killed.

"We tried to bring that element in here but you don't have to kill guys. The 15th green is not holding, the 16th green is not holding, the 17th green is not holding, 18 is not holding."

Els, who made his debut in the PGA Championship 20 years ago but has yet to win the tour's flagship event, picked up three birdies in his round and his only dropped stroke came at the par-four 15th.

He fared a lot better than playing partner Bernd Wiesberger of Austria who finished eight-over on 224.

"I played with a guy today, it looked like he was playing well and he shot an 83," said Els.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)