Stephen Gallacher of Scotland hits from a sand trap onto the second green during first round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

VIRGINIA WATER, England European Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher has pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth because of a hand injury, organisers said.

The 40-year-old Scot had been due to partner Ryder Cup team mate Lee Westwood and young English prospect Tommy Fleetwood in Thursday's opening round.

Gallacher finished tied fifth behind winner Rory McIlroy at the tour's flagship event last year.

He was fourth at Wentworth in 2010 but has also missed the cut at the tournament 11 times.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien)