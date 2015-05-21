Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
VIRGINIA WATER, England European Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher has pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth because of a hand injury, organisers said.
The 40-year-old Scot had been due to partner Ryder Cup team mate Lee Westwood and young English prospect Tommy Fleetwood in Thursday's opening round.
Gallacher finished tied fifth behind winner Rory McIlroy at the tour's flagship event last year.
He was fourth at Wentworth in 2010 but has also missed the cut at the tournament 11 times.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.