Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (R) of Spain hits his drive on the 10th hole in front of U.S. golfer Tiger Woods during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former world number two Sergio Garcia will make his comeback after eye surgery in the European Tour's season-ending Dubai World Championship next month.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who has not played since Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the United States in Chicago four weeks ago, had an operation this month to correct an astigmatism.

"I had the surgery but everything went very well," Garcia said in a news release on Monday.

"I will have three tournaments towards the end of the year. I hope I can play good, finish on a high note and get ready for next year."

Garcia, now ranked 21st in the world, will compete in Dubai from November 22-25 before heading off to the Asia Tour in December to play in the Thailand Golf Championship and the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)