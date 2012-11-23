Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DUBAI Sergio Garcia, competing this week for the first time since the Ryder Cup in September, equalled the course record with a remarkable eight-under 64 in the DP World Tour Championship second round on Friday.
The 32-year-old Spaniard, who had eye surgery last month to correct an astigmatism, collected only four pars - all on the front nine - in a rollercoaster round at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.
Garcia produced a flawless first nine holes containing five birdies and four pars then on the inward half notched two eagles, four birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey at the par-four 16th to finish with a seven-under aggregate of 137.
Garcia's 64 matched the previous record held by British pair Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher, Germany's Martin Kaymer, Peter Hanson of Sweden and defending champion Alvaro Quiros of Spain.
Overnight leader Luke Donald, who carded a 65 on the opening day, is a late starter on Friday.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.