DUBAI Most golfers would do anything for birdies and eagles on their scorecards but Ryder Cup hero Sergio Garcia could have done without them as it forced him to keep playing with a sore shoulder in the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

The world number 14 carded a five-under-par 67 to sit two shots behind Thorbjorn Olesen (11-under) midway through the second round, a situation which could have been very different had the Spaniard not started running up low scores.

"On the 14th green I told my caddie if it does not get any better after 18 (his ninth hole) we will probably walk," Garcia told reporters.

"Then unfortunately we started making birdies and eagle and I thought 'What do we do now?'

"I got the physio out and he worked on it. It feels a little bit better, but needs to get better."

The 33-year-old racked up two straight birdies at 16 and 17 and then an eagle at the 18th to complete his first nine in five-under 32.

The 10-times European Tour winner said on Wednesday that eye surgery last year has helped him read putts more precisely as he strives to end his long wait for a first major title.

