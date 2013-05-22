England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
VIRGINIA WATER, England Sergio Garcia was so upset by the furore caused by his "fried chicken" jibe at Tiger Woods that he contemplated pulling out of this week's PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.
World number 14 Garcia added that his comment, made at the European Tour's Player of the Year awards on Tuesday, was "stupid and out of place" and he regretted it the moment he said it.
He also said he had spoken to the heads of the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour, that they had accepted his apology and there would no punishment for his comment.
Woods and Garcia fell out after an incident at the Players Championship in Florida this month when the Spaniard said he was put off after the American pulled a club out of his bag while he was at the top of his backswing.
(Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by d Osmond)
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.