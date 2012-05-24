Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
VIRGINIA WATER, England Padraig Harrington has won three major championships but looked more like a weekend hacker when he took three shots to get out of a bunker at the second hole in the PGA Championship on Thursday.
"I don't think I've ever done that before," the 40-year-old Irishman told reporters after slumping to an opening four-over-par 76 on a hot, sunny day at Wentworth.
"My initial lie was good enough that I thought I could get it up and down. The last one was in one of my divots and I got that one out."
Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, is without a victory since the 2010 Johor Open in Malaysia and showed few signs of ending that drought at the European Tour's flagship event.
"I didn't get into a rhythm very often in my round," he said. "I hit good shots at times but I was aiming maybe too safe after my six at the par-three second.
"You would be amazed how that has a knock-on effect. It just seems to put you behind the eight-ball straight away."
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LIBREVILLE There will be a familiar feel about Sunday’s African Nations Cup final as Cameroon and record winners Egypt do battle for the continental crown for the third time since 1986.