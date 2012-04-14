Louis Oosthuizen remained on course to make up for the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on a U.S. Masters victory last week by taking a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The South African returned to add two birdies over his last six holes in the second round for a four-under-par 68 after thunderstorms and heavy rain ended play early at the co-sanctioned European and Asian Tour event on Friday.

The four-time European Tour winner, still recovering from losing out to American Bubba Watson on the second extra hole in Augusta on Sunday, is on 10-under, a shot ahead of compatriots Jbe Kruger and Hennie Otto and Briton Stephen Gallacher.

"It is nice to play in the morning," the 2010 British Open champion told reporters.

"You feel loose as it's so hot. I felt comfortable as I had a good night's rest and I felt good this morning at the range and hit a few good shots.

"I like the golf course. I didn't play very well last year but it's a good track. I think there are a lot of birdie opportunities out there if you hit the greens. You adapt quickly."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)