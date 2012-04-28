Austrian Bernd Wiesberger wielded a hot putter to record a second successive seven-under-par 65 to surge clear of the field and close in on a maiden European Tour victory at the Ballantine's Championship on Saturday.

The 26-year-old matched his own course record to reach 14-under par after three rounds at the Blackstone Golf Club in Seoul, opening up a five-shot lead over 2010 champion Marcus Fraser.

Wiesberger maintained his overnight one-stroke lead with a 15 footer for birdie at the fourth hole and a five-foot putt at the sixth before racing ahead with a brilliant inward 31.

He saved par from 15 feet at the 13th to prevent a first dropped shot in 36 holes and followed it with a brilliant downhill 20 footer for birdie at the 14th.

"I think that's what we call a great day at the office," Wiesberger, twice runner-up on the European Tour last year, told reporters.

"It was fun out there. It was nice conditions again like yesterday, and a really nice set-up for the course. I enjoyed myself out there, made a lot of putts and that was the key to another perfect day.

"It feels like I'm getting into position more often, and played well when I was in those positions in the last half of the year last year. It was a good preparation the last two years and I hope it pays off tomorrow," he added.

Playing partner Fraser carded a 69 but struggled on the greens.

"I hit putts where I was wanting to hit them, but they just weren't taking the break," said the Australian, who believes Wiesberger has the title in the bag.

"Bernd is playing great... so much game and definitely a star of The European Tour to come. He's obviously a great player now but he's got big things in front of him, that's for sure.

"If I was a betting man, I would put the house on him. He's just played so well and looks very comfortable," he said.

Chile's Felipe Aguilar (68) and Briton Oliver Fisher (67) share third place on eight under while Ryder Cup veterans Miguel Angel Jimenez and Paul McGinley sit a further shot behind.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)