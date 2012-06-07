World number three Lee Westwood "put on a bit of a show" by firing eight birdies in a faultless eight-under-par 64 to take the lead in the Scandinavian Masters second round in Stockholm on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Briton picked up strokes at the fourth, fifth, ninth, 12th, 13th, 16th, 17th and 18th to register a 12-under total of 132 at the Bro Hof Slott Golf Club.

His European Ryder Cup team mate Peter Hanson (68) of Sweden shared second place on 135 with Briton Lloyd Saltman (64) and Spaniard Carlos Del Moral (67).

"I think the greens are easier in the morning," Westwood told reporters as he continued preparations for next week's U.S. Open in San Francisco.

"I deserved a 64. You have to be precise around this course and it's nice to be able to play well."

The highlight of Scot Saltman's round was a rare albatross two at the par-five 12th.

