Peter Hanson of Sweden holds a ball on the third green during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Peter Hanson of Sweden hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Swede Peter Hanson's lead was trimmed to a single shot by world number one Rory McIlroy in the third round of the BMW Masters golf on Saturday.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy hit a three-under-par 69 to move within one stroke of fellow-Ryder Cup winner Hanson, who shot a third round 70 to hold the lead at 16-under.

Hanson started the day two shots clear, but watched his lead evaporate after bogeys at the fourth, fifth and eighth.

He was joined for a time at the top of the leaderboard by Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts, who carded eight birdies in his first 15 holes, before double bogeys on holes 16 and 17 on the Lake Malaren course.

McIlroy, who is looking to add the European money list title to the U.S. PGA Tour title he has already secured, had the chance to draw level at the top on the 17th, but the ball hit the lip and did not go in.

World number 25 Hanson opened the tournament with rounds of 66 and 64, and was looking for a similar effort on Sunday to secure top spot at the $7 million event.

"The wind was blowing from opposite direction today which made it a little bit trickier, and some of the pins were tucked away," he said.

"It's great to play with Rory. Every time you get the chance to play against the world number one it's a fantastic thing to do.

"Hopefully I can stay ahead of him but I think it's going to be a tough one tomorrow and I need to play a little bit better than I did today.

"Winning on the European Tour is always massive and this is the start of a big stretch for us. If I can get it back to the first two rounds I think I've got a good chance."

South Africa's George Coetzee holds third spot, two strokes behind McIlroy, while another six players including Britain's Justin Rose and Luke Donald are a further stroke back.

(Editing by Josh Reich)