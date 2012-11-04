Ian Poulter (R) of England is congratulated by Ernie Els of South Africa on the 18th green after Poulter won the WGC-HSBC Champions Tournament at Mission Hills in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Ian Poulter of England celebrates on the 18th green after winning the WGC-HSBC Champions Tournament at Mission Hills in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 4 - Ian Poulter carded a final round of 65 to seal a two-shot victory in the HSBC-WGC Champions Tournament at Missions Hills on Sunday, becoming the first Englishman to win two World Golf Championships events.

Poulter started his final round four shots behind joint leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood, but clawed his way to the top after matching the seven-under-par 65 he shot a day earlier to finish on a combined 21 under.

Poulter, who also won the 2010 WGC Accenture Match Play Championship, finished two strokes ahead of South African Ernie Els (67) and U.S. trio Jason Dufner (64), Scott Piercy (65) and Phil Mickelson (68), who had a chance to finish second on his own but missed a five-foot putt on the last.

Westwood and Oosthuizen finished tied for sixth, three shots adrift, after carding matching level par 72s.

