Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
STOCKHOLM Australian Andrew Dodt made history at the Scandinavian Masters on Friday when he became the first player on the European Tour to record two holes-in-one in a single round.
The 27-year-old aced the 11th and seventh as he shot a seven-under-par 65 to finish with a two-under-par total of 142, 11 behind leader Matteo Manassero of Italy.
Manassero, 20, winner of last week's PGA Championship at Wentworth, also carded a 65 for 131.
"The shot at the 11th, my second hole, kick-started things," Dodt told reporters. "I made a few more birdies in between, then a couple of bogeys and I was heading the wrong way when I got to the seventh.
"That was an eight-iron, it felt a little bit heavy at the start but it was right on line and went in. I can't get my head around it - I'm pretty proud to be the first one to do it.
"I didn't putt very well today so I'm glad I was able to hole with a long club."
Dodt has one previous European Tour victory to his credit, the 2010 Avantha Masters in India.
Everton defender Ashley Williams has urged manager Ronald Koeman to ignore speculation linking him with the soon-to-be-vacant Barcelona job and build a team for the future at Goodison Park.
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.