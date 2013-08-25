Britain's Tommy Fleetwood survived a dramatic three-way playoff in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles to clinch his first European Tour title on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Englishman was locked in a battle with Argentina's Ricardo Gonzalez and Scotland's Stephen Gallacher, with all three hitting the clubhouse at 18 under par (270).

Fleetwood held firm during the playoff on the par-five 18th, posting a birdie after Gallacher had missed a birdie putt from seven feet and Gonzalez three-putted from the back of the green.

It was Fleetwood's third appearance at the event and the win moves him up to 165 in the official world golf rankings.

