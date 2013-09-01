Frenchman Gregory Bourdy won his first European Tour title for four years on Sunday after birdies on the final three holes propelled him to a two-stroke victory at the Wales Open.

American Peter Uihlein had held a three-shot overnight lead at Celtic Manor but fell away to finish runner-up with a one-over-par round of 72 featuring four bogeys that gave him a total of 278.

Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen was third, a further stroke behind, as the qualifying process for next year's European Ryder Cup team got under way.

Bourdy, whose last European Tour win was at the 2009 Hong Kong Open, had got off to a great start with an eagle on the second and, although he bogeyed three holes, his birdies on the ninth and 11th and three in a row at the end saw him through.

"It was an amazing round," Bourdy, who carded a four-under-par 67 for an eight-under total of 276, told Sky Sports television. "I did a great eagle on the second and that allowed me to get a lot of confidence for rest of course.

"I made an amazing finish with three birdies in a row...I'm going to remember this finish for a long time."

The Wales Open was the first qualifying event for next year's Ryder Cup and European captain Paul McGinley was in action and keeping an eye on the contenders for his team, finishing in a group of seven tied for eighth.

The biennial competition against the United States will take place in Scotland.

