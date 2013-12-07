Jamie Donaldson of Britain watches his shot during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

SUN CITY, South Africa Four birdies on the back nine saw Welshman Jamie Donaldson maintain his three stroke lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Saturday with one round to play.

The 38-year-old, chasing his biggest single payday yet at the $6.5-million event, kept up Friday's momentum as he returned a third round score of 67 for a 16-under-par total of 200.

He might have had a more comfortable lead in search of the $1.25-million first prize, had he not bogeyed the 17th at the Gary Player Country Club.

"I was in between clubs and it put me in trouble but in the end I came out with a good five. I'm still in a strong position and I've got to go out there tomorrow and play really good golf," he told Supersport television.

"It's a tough field, a lead of three doesn't mean much among these guys."

Donaldson leads from Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and American Ryan Moore, who are 13-under-par.

Bjorn played one of the best rounds of the day, birdying the 18th for a second successive day to finish with a 66.

"I got off to a good start and played solid golf. That's what you need to do on this course. If I can shoot 66 or 67 tomorrow, I'll give myself a chance. But you have to play sensible golf, not try and chase down the leader," Bjorn said at the end of his round.

Moore followed a second round 65 with a 67 on Saturday, with five birdies in a bogey-free round.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand both matched Bjorn's 66 to go 11-under, along with world number three Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who hit a double bogey at the par-five ninth to finish with a 69.

For three-time winner Ernie Els, making a record 18th appearance at the tournament called ‘Africa's major', a triple bogey early in his round saw him finish with a 77 for a seven-over total that leaves him tie bottom of the elite 30-man field.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)