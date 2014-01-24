Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Rafael Cabrera-Bello will head into the final day of the Qatar Masters tied for the lead with Britain's Steve Webster after the Spaniard let a two-shot advantage slip in Friday's third round.
Cabrera-Bello, who also led last week's Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds before finishing fourth, dropped two shots in the last six holes to card a 73.
That opened the door for Webster, who got off to a poor start and was two over after five holes but rallied to hit the remaining 13 in four under, carding 70 to join Cabrera-Bello on 12 under par.
Frenchman Adrien Saddier, who hit a third-round 64, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and South Africa's Thomas Aiken were a shot adrift of the leaders.
"It was a tougher day today, things did not go as great as they have been so far," Cabrera-Bello said on the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).
"I still feel as though I played okay, I just did not manage to score as well. It was tough with the wind, I didn't quite make the putts and struggled here and there with my chipping, but overall I got the not-so-good round out of the way and I am still in a fantastic position going into Saturday."
Webster, who became the first player to start a European Tour event with an albatross on Wednesday, boosted his chances of a third tour title after recovering from an early stumble.
"I hit it really well on the range and I think I got a bit cocky on the course and hit so many bad shots the first six or seven holes; it was like I had never played golf before," he said.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).