Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
PRETORIA Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher, chasing his first European Tour win in four years, surged five shots clear of the field after the third round of the Tshwane Open on Saturday.
The Briton carded a five-under-par 67 to finish with an 18-under total of 198 at the Copperleaf Golf & Country Estate.
Fisher, 33, started with a bogey at the first before reeling off seven birdies and one more dropped stroke.
Michael Hoey (69) was in second spot on 203, one ahead of fellow Briton Simon Dyson (71) and Spain's Carlos Del Moral (71).
"I feel like I'm playing as good as I ever have, probably similar to when I was contending in majors and getting myself into the 2010 Ryder Cup team," Fisher told reporters.
"If I were to win here it would be a massive confidence boost and a step in the right direction."
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.