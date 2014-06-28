Pablo Larrazabal of Spain watches his tee on the second hole during Abu Dhabi Golf championship January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Pablo Larrazabal, looking to win the BMW International for the second time in three years, overcome a couple of "weird drives" to surge into a three-shot lead in Germany on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who also won the title in 2011, fired a five-under-par 67 to finish with a 17-under tally of 199 after a third round interrupted by a lightning delay at Gut Larchenhof near Duesseldorf.

Sharing second place on 202 was a host of top players including world number two Henrik Stenson (66) of Sweden and Australian Richard Green (62) who produced the best round of the week.

Also on 14-under were Swede Robert Karlsson (68), Dane Thomas Bjorn (66), Argentine Emiliano Grillo (70), Francesco Molinari (65) of Italy and Spanish pair Carlos Del Moral (66) and Rafael Cabrera-Bello (70).

"I'm going shot by shot, hole by hole and trying to make as many birdies as I can and as few mistakes as I can," Larrazabal told reporters.

"I hit a couple of weird drives but they happened at the right times so I could keep my momentum going. There are many hours to spend before teeing off tomorrow and a lot can happen but I feel good."

Former European Ryder Cup player Paul Casey was among nine players on 203 after the Briton returned a 63.

