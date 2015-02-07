Bernd Wiesberger of Austria strikes the ball from the bunker number 10 in the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai Jan 30, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

KUALA LUMPUR Austrian Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Malaysian Open after firing the lowest score of his European Tour career at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

Wiesberger, who had top-six finishes in the three Desert Swing events, continued his rich vein of form and birdied the first five holes in a sparkling 63 to lead Spaniard Alejandro Canizares (68) by two shots at 17-under 199.

"I caught up with the leaders early, which was good, and finished off well," said Wiesberger who finished the penultimate round with a hat-trick of birdies.

"It was a great day for me. This is my European Tour record - I've never shot a 63," said the 29-year-old, seeking his third European Tour title and first since 2012.

"If I keep playing like this then I have a good chance to take this home, but tomorrow is another day and anything can happen. I’ll try and rest it up and give myself a chance on Sunday."

Canizares bogeyed the sixth hole to surrender lead and had an eagle-birdie-bogey finish to his round.

"It was fun, playing alongside these guys is always fun," he said. "I made more mistakes than the previous days but I’m quite happy I made a two on 16 with a wedge.

"Hopefully, tomorrow, I have the same fun. It’s always good to play with someone who is playing well as he’s pulling you to make birdies as well. It was fun to watch, he played great. He kept me going and kept me pushing."

Defending champion Lee Westwood birdied the last two holes for a 69 to lie one shot behind Canizares and India's Anirban Lahiri fired 10 unanswered birdies in the day's lowest round of 62 to lie fifth on 12 under.

