BARCELONA, Britons James Morrison and David Howell both overcame double-bogeys to share the lead after the third round of the Spanish Open on Saturday.

Morrison carded a four-under 68 on another day of blustery weather at the Real Club de Golf El Prat on the outskirts of Barcelona to join Howell (69) on seven-under 209.

Italian Francesco Molinari was two strokes adrift in third spot after shooting a 70.

World number seven Sergio Garcia, the highest-ranked player in the field, fired a 67 for 214 and is on the fringes of title contention.

After taking a seven at the par-five second, Morrison found his rhythm with seven birdies but also dropped another shot on the 17th.

"It's been three very silly days. The first day I was three over after five holes and today I made a seven out of nowhere and fought my way back again," the former Madeira Islands Open champion told reporters.

"It takes one good shot to get back into it. I've done that all week."

Fellow Englishman Howell had a double-bogey five at the eighth, along with two bogeys, but also picked up seven birdies in his round.

"I'm delighted to be in the mix again," said five-times European Tour winner Howell.

"I haven’t managed to win this year but I've given myself three chances and this is going to be a fourth chance."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)