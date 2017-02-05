Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts to a putt on the 15th green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Sergio Garcia won the Dubai Desert Classic, his 12th European Tour title, after a final round 69 on Sunday kept him three shots clear of Ryder Cup team mate Henrik Stenson.

The Spaniard finished with a bogey-free round to move to 19-under for the tournament, ahead of Sweden's Open champion Stenson with Britain's Tyrell Hatton and Denmark's Lasse Jensen a further two shots adrift in third.

"I'm very happy to play the way I played, " Garcia said on the European Tour website after dominating the tournament from the opening day on Thursday when he shot a 65.

"The way I handled some of the key moments and to beat Henrik, we all know how great a player he is."

It was the 37-year-old Garcia's first win since the 2014 Qatar Masters and potentially moved him back into the world's top 10.

