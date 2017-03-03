PRETORIA - Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Scott Jamieson of Scotland shared the halfway lead on 10 under par at the Tshwane Open as a thunderstorm disrupted the second round at Pretoria County Club on Friday.

Tour rookie Bjork, who was in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round, kept up his form with a four-under-par 67 which included two bogeys.

“I played well today,” he said. “I had some troubles on some holes with the distance on the irons but overall it was a good round.”

Jamieson added a 65, including seven birdies and a bogey, to his opening 67 for a two-round total of 132. His only previous Tour title came in South Africa in 2012.

The leaders had a one-stroke advantage over James Morrison of England, who had his round interrupted for just short of an hour because of the bad weather.

further shot back were the home trio of Peter Karmis, Thomas Aiken and Justin Walters. Aiken was on course for a remarkable 59 but made a bogey on his third-last hole and needed a par-save on the last after finding water to post a nine-under-par 62.

“It was there,” he told reporters. “You don’t get too many opportunities in your career to shoot one. I did my best to try and make a few birdies when I had the opportunity coming in, and it just didn’t happen.”

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ed Osmond)