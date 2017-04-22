Bernd Wiesberger of Austria hits to the second green flag in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger held his nerve to card a three-under-par 69 in the third round of the Shenzhen International on Saturday and will take a three-shot lead into the final day's play at the Genzon Golf Club.

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli shot four-under to end the round in second place, while his compatriots George Coetzee and Dean Burmester were a shot further back in third alongside American David Lipsky and England's Ross Fisher.

Wiesberger, who struck a bogey-free 65 in the second round, came in to round three four shots ahead, but saw his lead evaporate after a sparkling start by Gregory Bourdy.

The Frenchman birdied the second and hit a hole-in-one on the third to close within one shot of the leader, before drawing level with successive birdies on the sixth and seventh after dropping a shot on the fifth hole.

Wiesberger began with a series of clutch pars before also bogeying the fifth, but recovered well with two birdies before the turn as Bourdy made another mistake on the eighth hole to slip back into second.

The Frenchman gained a shot on the 11th before enduring a miserable time on the par-four 14th hole, where a double bogey saw him end on a disappointing two-under and in joint seventh place as Wiesberger made two more gains on the back nine.

Fellow Frenchman Alexander Levy, who holds the course record at Genzon, was also in seventh after firing home the lowest round of the week with an eight-under 64, and was tied with American Bubba Watson and Yan-Wei Liu, five shots off the pace.

