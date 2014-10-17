Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
ASH England Dutchman Joost Luiten kept up his 100 percent record at this week's Volvo World Match Play Championship, beating Graeme McDowell by two holes on Friday to send the title holder crashing out of the event.
Luiten, who finished off the Northern Irishman with three birdies in the last four holes of their round-robin encounter, next meets Spain's Pablo Larrazabal in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
World number five Henrik Stenson, the highest-ranked player in the field, also finished top of his group after easing past last year's runner-up Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand 2 & 1.
Stenson will face Jonas Blixt in the last eight after his fellow Swede won a titanic struggle with 2006 champion Paul Casey at the 19th hole.
The other two quarter-finals will see Frenchman Victor Dubuisson taking on Mikko Ilonen of Finland and American Ryder Cup rookie Patrick Reed up against South African George Coetzee.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.