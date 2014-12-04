United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Britain's Ross Fisher defied the Sun City heat to shoot a six-under 66 and take a two-shot lead in the race for the $1.25 million first prize after the opening round of the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa on Thursday.
Fisher carded seven birdies in the opening event of the 2014-15 European Tour season at the Gary Player Country Club and recorded a solitary bogey at the par-three 16th.
"I felt like I played pretty solid, I hit some real good shots. It's funny listening to how people approach this golf course, some are aggressive, some play the opposite," the Englishman told reporters.
"I didn't miss too many fairways and played exactly how I wanted to. One bogey, seven birdies for six-under on this golf course...I'll definitely take that and run."
The 34-year-old Fisher, who picked up the last of his five tour wins at the Tshwane Open in March, holds a two-shot lead over South African George Coetzee, Alexander Levy of France and German Marcel Siem.
Siem won a Volvo car after his eagle two at the 17th produced the biggest applause of the day, the ball deflecting off the right edge of the green and spinning into the hole.
Former world number one Lee Westwood, twice a winner of this event, opened with a 72 while South African trio Louis Oosthuizen, Tim Clark and Charl Schwartzel went round in 70.
Defending champion Thomas Bjorn of Denmark slumped to an eight-over 80 while world number 13 Martin Kaymer, the highest-ranked player in the 30-strong field, had to settle for a 74.
(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.