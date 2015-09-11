Amateur Matthew Fitzpatrick of England watches his tee shot on the10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AMSTERDAM England's Matthew Fitzpatrick narrowly missed out on the European Tour's first 59 in the second round of the Dutch Open in Zandvoort on Friday.

One day after Scot Paul Lawrie and Australian Wade Ormsby had fired nine-under-par 61s, Fitzpatrick went one better with a 60.

The 21-year-old had a birdie putt at the last to go round in 59 but left his effort agonisingly short.

"I was just trying to get the 'read' right... in fact I was thinking so much about the line I forgot about the pace of it," Fitzpatrick told reporters after his nine-under total of 131 left him three strokes behind leader Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark.

"It was a bit disappointing to leave it short. But it's been a great day and I can't have any complaints about a 60."

Kjeldsen matched his opening 64 to lead by one stroke from Ormsby (68) and England's David Horsey (66).

Eight-times major winner Tom Watson, 66, carded a 68 for 137 as the veteran American become the second oldest player in European Tour history to make the cut.

