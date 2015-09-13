Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM Belgian Thomas Pieters won the Dutch Open on Sunday after England's Lee Slattery bogeyed the final hole with a playoff looming.
Slattery had been chasing back-to-back European Tour victories after winning last week's Russian Open after a seven-under-par 63 in the third round left him sharing the overnight lead with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
Instead it was Pieters who took a back-to-back Tour win, following up his Czech masters victory last month, when Slattery missed a four foot putt for par.
"I'm a little bit surprised because I was getting ready for the play-off," said the Belgian after a final round of 65 to finish 19-under-par-261 and one clear of Slattery and Spain's Eduardo de la Riva.
"Lee played really well but this victory is even cooler than the first one and now I want number three," added Pieters, who had been two strokes down overnight but fired four birdies on the front nine on Sunday.
"I felt like I played better in the Czech Republic but my short game was great this week and saved me many times."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.