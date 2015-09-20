Sweden's Rikard Karlberg tees off on the second hole during the first round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

MILAN Little-known Swede Rikard Karlberg beat twice major winner Martin Kaymer on the second hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on Sunday.

Karlberg (67) and German Kaymer (70) ended the tournament with matching 19-under totals of 269 before the Swede took the title by birdying the second playoff hole.

"It feels amazing to get my first win and it has been a pretty crazy year for me," he told reporters at Golf Club Milano. "I got married and now my wife is expecting twins in December.

"I thought I had a good chance this week because I have been playing very well lately. To win against a player as good as Martin in sudden-death makes it very special."

Seven players tied for third place on 270 -- Swedes Joakim Lagergren and Jens Fahrbring, British pair Matt Fitzpatrick and Danny Willett, Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, American David Lipsky and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard.

