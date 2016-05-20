Golf - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - The K Club, County Kildare, Ireland - 20/5/16Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his second shot at the 10th hole during the second roundAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Golf - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - The K Club, County Kildare, Ireland - 20/5/16Scotland's Marc Warren tees off at the 18th hole during the second roundAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Golf - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - The K Club, County Kildare, Ireland - 20/5/16England's Danny Willett tees off shot at the 7th hole during the second roundAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

DUBLIN U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett shot a second-round 71 to share the lead with Scotland's Marc Warren on eight-under-par at the Irish Open on Friday.

The pair finished one stroke ahead of world number three Rory McIlroy who carded a two-under 70 at the K Club on the outskirts of Dublin.

Warren conjured up seven birdies, including three in his last four holes, while Englishman Willett, the world number nine, made five birdies and four bogeys in an inconsistent round after his sparkling 65 on Thursday.

"A little bit scrappy but grinding out quite nicely," Willett told the European PGA Tour website. "Marc's score today is a fantastic round of golf.

"It was a little bit trickier but as Marc showed, if you hit some good golf shots, there's a score out there."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)