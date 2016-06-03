Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
STOCKHOLM Matthew Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first European Tour victory in the British Masters at Woburn in October, surged to the top of the Nordea Masters leaderboard with a second-round 65 on Friday.
The 21-year-old Englishman's seven-birdie effort gave him an 11-under total of 133, three ahead of fellow countrymen Ross Fisher (68) and Andrew Johnston (69), Swede Alex Bjoerk (68), Scott Henry of Scotland (69) and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts (66).
"I've struggled for a bit of form so far this year but this week has been much more like it," Fitzpatrick told reporters.
"I hit one or two poor shots... but I more than made up for it on the greens. I putted really well, I holed virtually everything."
World number six Henrik Stenson of Sweden, the highest-ranked player in the tournament, was down the field on 142 following a 70.
England's Lee Westwood, chasing a record fourth victory in the event, was in a share of 12th place on 139 after a 71.
LONDON England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.