PRAGUE Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters powered two strokes clear of the field with a two-under-par 70 in the Czech Masters third round on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Belgian needs to win in Prague and at next week's final points-counting event in Denmark to have any chance of squeezing into the top nine automatic qualifying places for next month's Ryder Cup.

Pieters ended the round with a 12-under total of 204 but he was not entirely satisfied with his efforts.

"There were too many poor shots today," the defending champion told reporters. "I started off nicely and got to four under but then there were a couple of bad swings and I just didn't find my rhythm at the end.

"I had some good birdie looks down the stretch but I didn't hit enough good putts and the greens were a little bumpy."

American Paul Peterson fired a 64 to move into second place on 206, one ahead of Briton Robert Rock (65) and Dane Jeff Winther (73).

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)