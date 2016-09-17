Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
MILAN U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett moved within one stroke of the lead during a weather-interrupted third round of the Italian Open on Saturday.
The Briton, one of seven European Ryder Cup players competing in Milan this week, was 13-under-par through eight holes when play was suspended for the day because of darkness.
Frenchman Alexander Levy led the way on 14-under through 12 holes, one ahead of Willett, fellow Britons Chris Paisley and Chris Hanson and Italy's Francesco Molinari.
Ryder Cup trio Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Andy Sullivan were among a group of seven players on 11-under.
"It was tricky to read the greens in the fading light," Willett told reporters. "It's always tough to get the pace.
"We need a real good day of weather tomorrow because there are a lot of guys with 27 holes, at least, left to play."
Holders Europe take on United States in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, Minnesota from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Neil Robinson)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.