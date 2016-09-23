BERLIN Frenchman Alexander Levy galloped six strokes clear of the field after an incomplete second round at the European Open in Bad Griesbach on Friday.

Levy crammed 13 birdies in 26 holes to finish on 17-under-par with one hole still left to be played on Saturday morning, six ahead of European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer (17 holes), Britain's Ross Fisher (15) and Robert Karlsson of Sweden (15).

The first round was also incomplete on Thursday and early-morning fog on Friday continued to hold up proceedings.

Former European number one Karlsson is threatening the magic number of 59, albeit with preferred lies, as he is nine-under for his round with three holes to go at the par-71 course.

"It's fantastic and hopefully a 59 will happen whether it's tomorrow or another day," he told reporters.

Kaymer bemoaned the delays and the two long days the players had experienced.

"It's not the perfect preparation for the Ryder Cup," the German said.

Belgian Thomas Pieters, who will be Kaymer's team mate when Europe bid to win the Ryder Cup for the fourth edition in a row at Hazeltine, Minnesota next week, was three-under with two holes left to play in his second round.

