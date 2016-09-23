Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BERLIN Frenchman Alexander Levy galloped six strokes clear of the field after an incomplete second round at the European Open in Bad Griesbach on Friday.
Levy crammed 13 birdies in 26 holes to finish on 17-under-par with one hole still left to be played on Saturday morning, six ahead of European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer (17 holes), Britain's Ross Fisher (15) and Robert Karlsson of Sweden (15).
The first round was also incomplete on Thursday and early-morning fog on Friday continued to hold up proceedings.
Former European number one Karlsson is threatening the magic number of 59, albeit with preferred lies, as he is nine-under for his round with three holes to go at the par-71 course.
"It's fantastic and hopefully a 59 will happen whether it's tomorrow or another day," he told reporters.
Kaymer bemoaned the delays and the two long days the players had experienced.
"It's not the perfect preparation for the Ryder Cup," the German said.
Belgian Thomas Pieters, who will be Kaymer's team mate when Europe bid to win the Ryder Cup for the fourth edition in a row at Hazeltine, Minnesota next week, was three-under with two holes left to play in his second round.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-