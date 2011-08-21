Oliver Fisher of England looks at his golf ball on a green of 12th hole during the final round of the European PGA Czech Open golf tournament in Celadna, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE Britain's Oliver Fisher defied his poor form of making only four cuts this season to card two birdies in the final three holes and seal his maiden European Tour victory at the Czech Open on Sunday.

Fisher fired six birdies in his three-under-par 69, including one shot into a telegraph pole, for a 13-under 72-hole total of 275, two strokes clear of Sweden's Mikael Lundberg (69) with Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (66) in third on 279.

"After the year that I've had it's a relief...It just shows what the game of golf can do -- how bad it can be and how great it can be," the 22-year-old Fisher told reporters at the Prosper Golf Resort in Celadna.

"To finally have won it feels like now I'm there. I've proven to myself I can win."

Fisher will move into the top-250 in the world rankings from 507th.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)