HILVERSUM, Netherlands World number two and four, Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy, ended a trying Dutch Open first round five shots off the lead on Friday.

The pair had had to wait until Thursday evening just to play eight holes after bad weather and an overnight vandal attack on the greens caused severe disruption.

Both birdied the last to finish off rounds of 70, leaving them five strokes adrift of leaders Simon Dyson of Britain and Germany's Marcel Siem.

Westwood and McIlroy then had just 40 minutes break before starting their second rounds.

After battling with a saturated course, Westwood reckoned conditions had only just been playable.

"When you're dropping a ball because it has plugged and it then plugs again, it's borderline," the Englishman told Reuters. "I feel sorry for the organisers."

McIlroy said the testing conditions were not all he had to think about.

"It was a struggle to get yourself mentally prepared but considering the way I played I have to be happy with level-par," McIlroy said.

"I'm going to hit a few balls before going out again to see if I can do better."

Dyson, looking for a third win in the event in six years, maintained his one-shot overnight lead with Siem after 65s on Thursday.

Britons Ross Fisher, Simon Khan and Robert Dinwiddie, Swede Johan Edfors, India's Shiv Kapur and South African James Kingston hold third place and are a shot back.

Germany's world number three Martin Kaymer trails the lead by nine strokes but will have to wait until well into the afternoon to try to repair his position after carding a 74 on Thursday.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)