Rookie Liam Bond, who graduated from Qualifying School last year at the 16th attempt, enjoyed a rare moment in the spotlight after grabbing the first-round lead at the Austrian Open in Atzenbrugg on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Bond reeled off seven birdies, including four in his last five holes, to fire a six-under-par 66 in the European Tour event.

"I putted nicely today, I had the ball rolling at a very good speed," the Welshman told reporters. "I haven't been the best with the putter this year so it was very nice to strike the ball well and see a lot of them go in the hole.

"There was always light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully today is the start of things going my way," added Bond who has still to record a top-20 finish this season.

In joint second place on 67 were Dutchman Joost Luiten, Dane Thomas Norret and Australian Daniel Gaunt.

Ryder Cup stalwart Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain struggled to a one-over 73 while triple major winner Padraig Harrington fared even worse, the Irishman carding a 75.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)