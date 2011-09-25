Kenneth Ferrie beat fellow Englishman Simon Wakefield in a playoff to lift the Austrian Open in Atzenbrugg on Sunday.

Both men carded five-under-par 67s for 276, one shot ahead of Dutchman Joost Luiten who bogeyed the 18th.

It was a third European Tour title for 32-year-old Ferrie but his first since 2005. He sealed victory at the first playoff hole after Wakefield's overhit second shot ended in rough at the back of the green.

Overnight leader Thomas Norret of Denmark could only manage a 72 for 279, undone by an unhappy seven on the par five 13th.

