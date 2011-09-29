ST ANDREWS, Scotland Louis Oosthuizen relived the memories of his 2010 British Open triumph as he sprinted into a share of the lead after Thursday's Dunhill Links Championship opening round.

The 28-year-old South African fired a 66 at Kingsbarns to join Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Austrian Markus Brier and Michael Hoey on six-under-par.

However it was the venue of his Open win at nearby St Andrews, and playing with his brother Rikus at the Home of Golf ahead of the pro-am event, that inspired Oosthuizen to end a run of poor form.

"I practised at St Andrews yesterday with my brother, it was his first time over here, and went through the experience of winning the Claret Jug again with him," Oosthuizen told reporters after a seven-birdie display.

"It seemed to give me a bit of inspiration today and now I've got to prove to myself I can get back to the way I know I can play."

Oosthuizen said his slump in form cost him a chance of playing for the International team against the U.S. at the Presidents Cup in November.

Earlier this week International captain Greg Norman picked two fellow Australians, Robert Allenby and Aaron Baddeley, as his wildcards for the match in Melbourne.

"It wasn't much of a surprise two Australians were selected to play in their own country," said Oosthuizen. "I'm more upset I didn't make the (automatic) top 10."

While Oosthuizen and Cabrera-Bello played at Kingsbarns, Northern Irishman Hoey and Brier crafted their 66s at St Andrews.

EAGLE TWO

Hoey holed a 40-footer for an eagle two from off the green at the 18th.

Marc Warren (67) was the only golfer in the top 10 to play at Carnoustie, the third course being used this week.

Warren's fellow Scot James Byrne, who has just joined the professional ranks after featuring in this month's successful Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team, was a surprise contender at Kingsbarns after a 67.

England's Tom Lewis, who was an amateur when he took the golfing world by storm by sharing the lead after the first round of the British Open in July, ruined his round by double-bogeying the last and had to settle for a 68.

"The pros' standards are good but they're beatable as I showed for 17 holes," said Lewis who also recently turned professional. "But as soon as you make a mistake you know you'll drop down the field."

This week's duel between world number one Luke Donald (69)and second-ranked Lee Westwood (68) started with a marginal success for the latter.

World number three and U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy was three-over at the turn but recovered to post a 70.

