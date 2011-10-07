Britain's Luke Donald, current world number one golfer watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final practice round for the PGA Tour's FedExCup BMW Championship golf tournament in Lemont, Illinois, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

MADRID A faltering finish by Luke Donald sent the world number one tumbling down the Madrid Masters second round leaderboard on Friday.

Donald looked as though he had mastered a tricky wind at El Encin but uncharacteristic bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes meant he carded a two-under 70 for a six-under total of 138, leaving him five strokes behind leader Lee Slattery of Britain.

"It was disappointing to finish like that, even though it wasn't easy in the wind," Donald told Reuters. "I played the hard holes really well and played the easy ones poorly."

A fluffed chip on the short 16th and three putts from nine feet after missing the green at the long 18th caused his poor finish.

The 33-year-old Briton, who leads the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic, was unsure whether tiredness was starting to play a part.

"I feel as though it's been a long few weeks but I'm actually feeling fine," said Donald who is aiming to take a long break after this event.

"Maybe there was a little tiredness but really I don't know what caused my finish, just a couple of bad swings perhaps."

Donald now has to regroup if he is to claim the first prize and distance himself more from his Race to Dubai money-list rivals.

Slattery, languishing 136th in the Race to Dubai and 328th in the world rankings, is just trying to make sure of his 2012 tour card.

The Englishman could do that in one fell swoop if he can continue the form that earned him a seven-birdie 66 for 133.

QUIRKY COURSE

"I don't think I've ever left the course so relaxed," said Slattery. "I think it's because this course is a bit quirky and not a grind like the normal 7,000-yard courses we play week in week out."

Donald's 2010 Ryder Cup team mate Francesco Molinari (67) and little-known Spaniard Eduardo De La Riva (67) are one stroke off the pace.

Molinari's fellow Italian Lorenzo Gagli (70) is a further shot back.

The 28-year-old Molinari replaced his brother on the leaderboard as Edoardo (73) slipped six off the pace.

The pair battled against each other for last year's Scottish Open and Johnnie Walker Championship titles on the final day, with Edoardo twice coming out on top.

"It would be good if we are both up there on Sunday again, with the defence of our World Cup title coming up (in November)but it does cause extra pressure," said Francesco.

Overnight leader Ross McGowan of Britain and Australian Brett Rumford shared fifth place, three strokes behind Slattery.

