SINGAPORE Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano remained on course for a first victory in three years at the Singapore Open Sunday, pulling four clear of the field with nine holes to play despite struggling off the tee.

The $6 million co-sanctioned event has been reduced to 54 holes following two lengthy weather delays in as many days and the Spaniard started his third and final round with a three-stroke lead after completing a 10-under 61 Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old was unable to find a single fairway on his opening nine holes but imperious approach play has helped him move to 17-under for the tournament, four clear of Dutchman Joost Luiten, Briton James Morrison and Dane Anders Hansen.

Italy's Edoardo Molinari began the day in a tie for second but an outward two-over 37 saw him drop into a tie for sixth place at the turn, six behind the leader.

Fernandez-Castano, who last tasted victory at the 2008 British Masters, parred his first three holes before surging further clear when he gambled at the par-five fourth, taking on the water with his approach and draining a long eagle putt.

A messy bogey on the next hole after finding two bunkers and leaving his par putt short reduced his lead to three shots but he judged the pace of the sixth green beautifully to sink another long putt and remain three ahead of Molinari.

The leading group had a long wait before they could tee off on the par-five seventh and the delay had a detrimental effect on Molinari, who fluffed his approach chip in deep rough and two-putted after finally getting on the green for an ugly seven.

Of the chasing pack, Luiten had made the most positive move, compiling a bogey-free five-under front nine of 31 on the testing Serapong Course to climb six places up the leaderboard into the tie for second.

