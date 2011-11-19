JOHOR BAHR, Malaysia Champion Padraig Harrington battled a stomach complaint to birdie four of his closing nine holes and move into a three-way tie for second place at 11-under par at the close of the second round of the rain-affected Iskandar Johor Open.

The triple major winning Harrington said he had not been feeling well for the past two days but still managed to post a four under par 67 on the Horizon Hills course.

It left the Irishman tied with Briton James Morrison (65) and France's Gregory Bourdy (67), with the trio two strokes behind Sweden's Daniel Chopra (65) who is on 13-under par.

"It was important to get as close to Daniel as I could, because we don't know if there are 18 or 36 holes left to play," said Harrington. "I was very aware of that coming down the last nine holes, and even on the last hole so it was nice to birdie both 16 and 18.

"I've actually been feeling a bit under the weather for the last 48 hours, so that break (for rain) yesterday actually did me the world of good, because I was able to sleep for three hours.

"I'm not sure if it was something I ate, but I've been really struggling to sleep and I lost my appetite.

"But I felt better after my sleep yesterday afternoon, and I felt better again this morning.

"I've been surviving on toast for the last two days, but hopefully I can get something down me now and maybe go for a little nap before the third round starts."

Tournament director Jose Zamora has yet to make an official statement as to whether the $2m co-sanctioned event would go the full 72 holes, though he told Reuters it was their intention to play as many holes as possible despite the threat of continued thunderstorms that have plagued the event.

The second round resumed at 7.20am local time with 70 players still to complete their second round.

The 25-year old Morrison was one of the players to resume his round Saturday, at the eighth, before birding his closing three holes to snatch a share of second.

"It was good to birdie my last three holes because in the bigger picture that could now make all the difference depending if we play 72 holes or 54 holes," he said.

"I am very pleased with my position on the leader board and it means I am in the third round last group as my goal today was to finish as low as I could."

