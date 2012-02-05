LONDON Britain's Paul Lawrie hit a final-round 65 to win his second Qatar Masters title on Sunday, evoking memories of his British Open success in 1999.

The Doha tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to high winds on Friday and, after carding 69 and 67 in the opening two rounds, Lawrie produced a bogey-free third to leave the chasing pack trailing.

After finishing four strokes clear of Australia's Jason Day and Sweden's Peter Hanson, he was reminded that the last time he triumphed in Qatar, he went on to claim the British Open title five months later at Carnoustie.

"Now wouldn't that be nice to get that again?" he said after finishing on 15 under par with the joint lowest round of the day.

The 43-year-old Scot has made a good start to the year with top-10 finishes in last month's Volvo Golf Champions and Abu Dhabi Championship.

Lawrie held a one-shot lead after Saturday's second round and struck an eagle on the ninth and four birdies on the back nine to win his seventh European Tour title.

"I don't think I can play much better than that," he said.

"When you've got a chance to win a tournament you don't sleep as well the night before and things go racing through your mind.

"You've got to get back to basics and I did that. I hit some nice shots coming in."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)