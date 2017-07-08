No fanfare but Kerber at crunch time with Muguruza
LONDON It is rare that a world number one goes under the radar at Wimbledon and it has been even more strange in the case of Angelique Kerber, beaten finalist at the All England Club last year.
American Daniel Im remained joint leader after three rounds of the Irish Open golf at Portstewart on Saturday but Jon Rahm of Spain was the man joining him on 17 under par going into Sunday's final round.
Benjamin Hebert from France, level with Im overnight, carded a 69 to leave him one shot behind.
Im had a 68, four under par, and Rahm a 67.
Japan's Hideto Tanihara was fourth, 15 under and Frenchman Julien Quesne made big strides by shooting 64 to lie one shot behind him.
In all nine players, including Britain's Justin Rose, were within four strokes of the lead.
Tournament host Rory McIlroy was not involved after missing the cut on Friday.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Stephen Powell)
LONDON It is rare that a world number one goes under the radar at Wimbledon and it has been even more strange in the case of Angelique Kerber, beaten finalist at the All England Club last year.
LONDON Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney on Sunday rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will be the first Games to have an independent drugs testing authority (ITA) in place to deal with doping among competitors, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday.