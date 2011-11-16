JOHOR BARU, Malaysia After attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons, Anthony Kim is working towards the kind of form he hopes will hear his name mentioned again in the same breath as golf's young stars like Martin Kaymer, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

The 26-year-old American burst onto the PGA Tour in 2007 with five top-10 finishes before capturing the first of three tour victories a year later when he also qualified for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team.

However, the golfer born in Los Angeles to Korean parents and promoted as one of the PGA Tour's rising prospects was gaining a reputation more for partying hard than his skills on the course.

Earlier this year, Kim was forced to spend time on the sidelines recovering from thumb surgery and the player believes the break had made him mentally stronger and he was relishing a return to winning form next season.

"There have been a lot of low points both mentally and physically this past season," he told Reuters in an interview ahead of this week's co-sanctioned Johor Open in Malaysia.

"Golf is very important to me and even though I have fun with it, it's still something I look upon very seriously as I like to play well but unfortunately that was not the case this year.

"It wasn't just the winning I was missing... it's just that I wasn't playing well and that was very frustrating.

Kim was unable to pinpoint exactly when he found his new level of maturity but is planning on making the most of his fresh approach to the sport.

"I had been working hard but had to take a month-and-a-half off and in doing so, that turned my game around. I don't how it happened but it did and I am looking forward to doing better," he added.

"I learned a lot about myself and I've had time to grow, and mentally I am a lot tougher than I was because I just had to grind so much to make cuts and that's sometimes a lot harder than trying to win golf tournaments.

BETTER PLAYER

"So I have learned how to better manage my game and I feel like I am a better player now than I ever was.

"I've sort of wiped the slate clean ahead of starting next year but I also am going into 2012 feeling mentally stronger than I have ever been.

"At least in those six weeks off I got to catch up with some old friends who I hadn't seen for some time while I also enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with my four dogs.

"I just managed to get to do the things I can't do because I am travelling so much."

Kim's last victory was at the 2010 Shell Houston Open and while he was a member of Paul Azinger's winning team in 2008, he failed to qualify for last year's losing side or make the U.S. Presidents Cup team competing in Australia this week.

Kim contested 26 PGA Tour events this past season but missed the cut in 11, was forced to withdraw from one and disqualified from the Canadian Open.

Until last month, his best finish of the season was fifth behind Darren Clarke at the British Open but a playoff loss to McIlroy at the Shanghai Masters event in October and a tie for third at last week's Singapore Open suggests he is getting back on track.

"While it has been a frustrating season for me but it's never as bad as it seems," Kim added.

"The good thing is that I am starting to find my form and I'm excited to be able to just break 70 again as it didn't look like I could do that for a while.

"I am really pleased to be back in Asia and competing here in Malaysia.

"Of course, I would rather be playing this week at Royal Melbourne in Australia but I'm only 26 so hopefully I will have many more Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup appearance ahead of me."

