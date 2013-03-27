Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain hits his second shot on the second hole during the second round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tournament in Marana, Arizona February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello leads a host of top European names hoping to qualify for the first major of the year at the U.S. Masters next month when the European Tour travels to Morocco for the Hassan II Trophy starting on Thursday.

Cabrera-Bello put the theft of his personal possessions behind him en route to last week's weather-hit Malaysian Open to finish tied-22nd and with a ranking of 65 he is closing in on a Masters' debut with a place in the top 50.

"The main reason I am here is to try to win this tournament and get into The Masters," the Spaniard told the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com), with the April 11-14 Masters looming large on the horizon.

"This is my last chance to do it this year, the last bullet in the chamber if you like, and I am going to give it my best shot," added the twice European Tour winner.

"Hopefully, I can continue to play well and if the door opens a little bit on Sunday afternoon here then I can take my chance."

The other four names who can book their Masters place with victory in Morocco are Scots Stephen Gallacher (64), Richie Ramsay (73) and Scott Jamieson (74) plus German Marcel Siem (72).

