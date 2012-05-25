VIRGINIA WATER, England Rory McIlroy acknowledged he had not practised hard enough recently after missing the cut with an error-strewn, seven-over-par 79 in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday.

Fans and officials expecting a glorious day in the sun watching the world's number one golfer wore bemused looks as the 23-year-old sprayed the ball all around Wentworth, even cutting a spectator's forehead on the 15th hole.

McIlroy missed his second cut in a row, the first time he has done so since April 2010.

"I think I might have taken my eye off the ball a little bit...maybe just not practising as hard as I might have," he told reporters near a giant grandstand by the 18th green.

His father Gerry, who ducked for cover on the 17th as playing partner Martin Laird's wayward tee shot sailed into the trees at the intimidating par-five hole, shrugged off his son's unusually poor outing.

"There's always tomorrow. It's not the Olympics," the smiling Northern Irishman told fans.

McIlroy junior spoke at length about practising harder leading into a key three-month stretch that takes in three majors, including his U.S. Open title defence at the Olympic Club in San Francisco next month.

"Nothing was really on song this week. I'm going to have to put some hard practice in at the weekend and get ready for next week in the States," he said.

McIlroy is scheduled to play at next week's Memorial Tournament in Ohio before the June 14-17 U.S. Open.

INJURED FAN

The McIlroy swagger on display for his runaway first major title last year was rarely on show during a gruelling round in swirling winds at the iconic West Course outside London.

On the par-four 15th, after hitting his ball forward just a few yards for fear of damaging his wrist with tree roots nearby, McIlroy shared an apologetic exchange with the injured fan.

"Sorry about that," said McIlroy, pausing to sign his glove before handing it to the fan who was then whisked away by medical staff, blood seeping from his wound.

The world number one's frustrations were evident on the final three holes as he bombed drives in excess of 300 yards, signing off with a birdie four at the 18th.

A wedge through the green on 16 from close range and a duffed fairway wood on 17 were proof that McIlroy, for all his talent, still has to work at his game like any other golfer.

"It's probably a good thing that I have the next two days off to practice and get my game a little sharper going into next week," he said.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)