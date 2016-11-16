World number two Rory McIlroy believes he has been "too stubborn" to seek help with his putting which eventually resulted in a disappointing season for the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy did not win a major this year and has effectively given up on his chances of finishing the season as European number one at this week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The four-times major winner has struggled with his short game and endured a winless start to the year before getting his first victory at the Irish Open in May.

He missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June and the PGA Championship in July, before finally teaming up with putting coach Phil Kenyon in August, and went on to win the Deutsche Bank Championship and the Tour Championship in September.

"I was too stubborn, I wanted to figure it out on my own... Sometimes you need a second opinion," McIlroy told reporters in Dubai.

"I got that in August and it really turned the season round for me. I have learned sometimes to not be too proud. I felt like I went long enough without asking advice on putting when that was the thing letting me down."

McIlroy said winning the Irish Open had been the high point of his season.

"It might not be the biggest tournament in the world but in my mind it is one of the biggest I play all year," the 27-year-old added.

"Majors aside, I feel like it's been a pretty good, consistent year but going into next year, I'd like to think that my performances in the majors are going to be better."

