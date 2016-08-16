Jul 29, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; PGA golfer Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

DUBLIN Rory McIlroy's Irish Open win earlier this year raised almost one million euros (866,963.33 pounds) for three children's charities thanks to a donation by the Northern Irishman's Foundation.

"While winning the Irish Open meant a lot to me, being able to give my prize money to three local children's charities made it all feel much more special," the world number five said in a news release on Tuesday.

"I can think of no charities as worthy or deserving of support than Barretstown, the Jack and Jill Foundation and LauraLynn Children's Hospice."

Four-times major winner McIlroy shot a closing 69 to finish three shots clear of Scotland's Russell Knox and Welshman Bradley Dredge at the K Club on the outskirts of Dublin in May.

"This 317,000 euros donation (for each charity) from the Rory Foundation is literally a gift of time to the families under our wing," said Jack and Jill Foundation chief executive Jonathan Irwin.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)