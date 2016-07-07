Jul 2, 2016; Akron, OH, USA; Phil Mickelson of the United States walks up the third fairway during the third round of the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson is uncertain whether he will retain the Scottish Open on his annual schedule but the American still believes the event is an ideal warm-up for the British Open.

The 46-year-old was the last winner of the Scottish Open at this year's Castle Stuart venue in 2013, before he went on to win his only British Open to date at Muirfield the next week.

Dundonald will host the Scottish Open next year.

"I doubt it will be the last time I will play but I don't know if it will be an every year occurrence," the world number 21 told British media.

"I know it was difficult to get accustomed to Royal Aberdeen, and to get accustomed to Gullane. I thought they were terrific, and I hear great things about Dundonald... I don't know how my schedule is going to play out.

"I have played in the Scottish Open now for 15 years or so and it has been a real treasure for me. I really enjoy coming over early and playing here."

The five-time major winner is yet to taste victory this year, missing five cuts in 16 events, but was hopeful he could gather some momentum ahead of the British Open at Royal Troon.

"It (Scottish Open) gives you a chance to get accustomed to the wind, the air, the fescue grass, the challenge of links golf, playing the ball on the ground, getting it out of the air," he added.

"But it doesn't beat you up and punish you the way the Open Championship does, so you arrive at the British Open fresh and ready to play, as opposed to worn out already."

